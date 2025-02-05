Menu Explore
President Droupadi Murmu to attend BIT Mesra’s platinum jubilee celebrations, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 05, 2025 01:07 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra as the chief guest on February 15, 2025, to mark the institute's 70 years of academic excellence, research, and technological innovation.

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra as the chief guest. (Image: ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra as the chief guest. (Image: ANI)

The program will also be attended by dignitaries, policymakers, academic stalwarts alongside the institute’s notable alumni, who have excelled in diverse fields globally.

A press statement issued by BIT Mesra stated that the institute, founded in 1955 by industrialist B.M. Birla, has been at the forefront of technical education, producing generations of scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

Additionally, the institute has also contributed to diverse sectors including aerospace, information technology, and healthcare, playing a vital role in shaping India's progress.

