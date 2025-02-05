President Droupadi Murmu to attend BIT Mesra’s platinum jubilee celebrations, details here

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra as the chief guest on February 15, 2025, to mark the institute's 70 years of academic excellence, research, and technological innovation. President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra as the chief guest. (Image: ANI)

Also read: Sweden's worst mass shooting leaves at least 11 dead at an adult education center

The program will also be attended by dignitaries, policymakers, academic stalwarts alongside the institute’s notable alumni, who have excelled in diverse fields globally.

Also read: School phone bans do not improve grades or mental health: Report

A press statement issued by BIT Mesra stated that the institute, founded in 1955 by industrialist B.M. Birla, has been at the forefront of technical education, producing generations of scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

Also read: Assam TET 2025 answer key released at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, check direct link and important details here

Additionally, the institute has also contributed to diverse sectors including aerospace, information technology, and healthcare, playing a vital role in shaping India's progress.