Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result today, direct link here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Intermediate or Class 12th final exam result today. As per information shared by the board, Bihar board 12th results will be declared at 1:30 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the Bihar board Class 12 results at a press conference, in which the names of the Inter toppers, pass percentage, and other details will be shared with students....Read More

After the press conference, the Bihar board result links will be activated on the board website.

When announced, students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com using board exam roll codes and roll numbers.

Additionally, the Bihar board 12th result will be hosted on the HT Portal as well.

Bihar board 12th Science result 2024 HT Portal

Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal

Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024 HT Portal

Bihar board 12th Vocational result 2024 HT Portal

Follow this live blog for the Bihar board BSEB Class 12th or Inter result direct link and other updates.