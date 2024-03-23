Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result today, direct link here
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Intermediate or Class 12th final exam result today. As per information shared by the board, Bihar board 12th results will be declared at 1:30 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the Bihar board Class 12 results at a press conference, in which the names of the Inter toppers, pass percentage, and other details will be shared with students....Read More
BSEB Inter result 2024 live updates: Last year's details
Appeared: 13,04,586
Passed:10,91,948
Overall pass percentage: 83.7 per cent
Science stream pass percentage: 83.93 per cent
Arts stream pass percentage: 82.74 per cent
Commerce stream pass percentage: 93.95 per cent.
The highest number of students – 6,68,526 – appeared in the Arts stream, followed by Science (5,86,532) and Commerce (49,155).
“The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board on 23.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB wrote on X in Hindi.
Roll code and roll number of the Bihar board Inter examination are required to download marks sheets from the BSEB website. These details are mentioned on the admit card of the final examination. To avoid any difficulty, students are advised to keep their admit card ready or write the roll code and roll number on a piece of paper or as a note on their phones so that they can access it quickly when the result is declared.
Bihar board 12th result 2024 on Hindustan Times: After the official announcement of the Inter result, students can visit the HT Portal and download their scorecards. They can also register ahead of the results and receive an update when the scorecard download link is active. The HT Portal link for Bihar board results is another way to check board exam results with ease. If students are unable to access the BSEB website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – due to heavy traffic, they can use it.
