 Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check BSEB Inter scores here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check BSEB Inter scores here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 23, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024: BSEB Inter result link given here. Check scores.

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 examination can check BSEB Inter results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results have been announced for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check scores here
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check scores here

The BSEB Inter Results 2024 can also be checked on the HT Portal Education page. The direct link is given here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Official link to check results below

http://bsebinter.org/

Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops the exam

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024: How to check scores

To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read more: BSEB Inter Result 2024: Bihar Board 12th results out, 87.21% students pass

This year, Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state. The examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February. The practical examination for Inter was held from January 10 to January 20, 2024 in the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check BSEB Inter scores here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On