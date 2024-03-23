Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check BSEB Inter scores here

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 examination can check BSEB Inter results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results have been announced for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check scores here

The BSEB Inter Results 2024 can also be checked on the HT Portal Education page. The direct link is given here.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024: How to check scores

To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state. The examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February. The practical examination for Inter was held from January 10 to January 20, 2024 in the state.