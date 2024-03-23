Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops the exam

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the exam results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in when available. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 live updates Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops (Representative Image)

The result for the Class 12 or Intermediate board exam will also be available on the HT Portal Education page.

This year Mritunjay Kumar has topped the Bihar Board Class 12 examination in the Science stream with 96.20%. Mahesh Kumar Chhapariya has topped in the Commerce stream with 96.50% and Dinu Kumar has topped in the Arts stream with 96.40%.

The overall pass percentage this year is 87.21%. The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 86.15%, the Commerce stream is 94.88%, and the Science stream is 87.80%.

Bihar Board announced BSEB Inter Result 2024 via press conference. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced the Class 12 board results at the press conference.

The students who have appeared for BSEB 12th board examination in the state can check their results by using roll number and roll code on the result link given above. Follow the steps given below to check the results and download the provisional marksheets.

Official link to check BSEB Inter Result 2024

http://bsebinter.org/

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Board Class 12 board, or the Intermediate examination conducted in the state at various exam centres from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The Bihar Board 12th examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February 2024. The practical examination for Inter was held from January 10 to January 20, 2024 in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.