Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Check past trends of BSEB Inter results
Mar 23, 2024 12:56 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 will be announced today, March 23, 2024. Check past trends here.
Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 on March 23, 2024. The BSEB Inter results will be announced at 1.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 12 or inter results through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Apart from the official website, BSEB Inter result 2024 can also be checked by candidates on the HT Portal Education page.
In 2024, Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024. This year, around 13 lakh students have appeared for BSEB Inter examination.
Ahead of the declaration of results, candidates can check the past trends of BSEB Inter results given here.
- 2023: Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. BSEB Inter result 2023 was announced on March 21 for all streams. A total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 82.74%. A total of 6,68,526 candidates appeared from Arts stream and 5,53,150 candidates passed. For Commerce stream, a total of 49,155 candidates appeared for the exam and 46,180 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.95%. The pass percentage of Science was 83.93%. A total of 5,86,532 candidates appeared for the exam from Science stream, out of which 4,92,300 candidates passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.
- 2022: Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from February 1 to February 14, 2022. BSEB Class 12 Result 2022 was announced on March 16, 2023. A total of 132579 students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams took the Bihar Board Intermediate exam. The overall pass percentage was 80.15 percent. A total of 641829 female candidates appeared for the examination out of which 528817 female candidates passed the examination and a total of 683920 male candidates appeared for the examination out of which 233740 male candidates passed the examination.
- 2021: Bihar board class 12th or intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13, at 1,473 centres across the state. The Inter result was announced on March 26. A total of 13,40,266 students appeared in the intermediate exam out of which 10,45,950 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 78.05%.
- 2020: BSEB Inter examination was conducted across the state from February 3 to February 13, 2020. Around 12 lakh students had appeared at 1283 centres spread across the state. Out of the total number of students, 9 lakh students passed the examination.
- 2019: Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 3 to February 13, 2019. Over 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5.38 lakh were girls and 6.56 were boys. The overall pass percentage was 79.76%. In Arts, 4,25,550 candidates passed the exam; in commerce, 59,135 passed, and in science, 5,35,110 students passed. The pass percentage of Arts was 76.53%, Commerce was 93.02% and Science was 81.20%
