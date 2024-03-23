Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 on March 23, 2024. The BSEB Inter results will be announced at 1.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 12 or inter results through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Check past trends of BSEB Inter results

Apart from the official website, BSEB Inter result 2024 can also be checked by candidates on the HT Portal Education page.

In 2024, Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024. This year, around 13 lakh students have appeared for BSEB Inter examination.

Ahead of the declaration of results, candidates can check the past trends of BSEB Inter results given here.