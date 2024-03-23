Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB Inter Result 2024. Bihar Board 12th results have been announced, and candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their marks through the direct link to check results available on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates BSEB Inter Result 2024: Bihar Board 12th results out, 87.21% students pass

Apart from the official website, the BSEB Inter Result 2024 is also available to students on HT Portal Education page.

This year, a total of 1291684 students have appeared for the exam. A total of 1126439 Students have passed the Bihar Board Class 12 examination. The overall pass percentage this year is 87.21%. The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 86.15%, the Commerce stream is 94.88%, and the Science stream is 87.80%. Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops the exam

Official Link to check BSEB Inter Result 2024

http://bsebinter.org/

BSEB Inter Result 2024: How to check marks

Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th examination can check their results through the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The board announced the results of the Bihar Board 12th via press conference. Along with the results, the Bihar Board also announced names of toppers and other details. Read more: Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 announced, direct link to check BSEB Inter scores here

The BSEB 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.