Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Check tentative date for BSEB Matric result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10th or Matric results 2024 soon. Bihar board 12th results were announced yesterday, March 31, and 10th results will be declared next. As per the information available, BSEB Matric results will likely be announced by March end. The official confirmation of the result and time is awaited....Read More

When declared, students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board. Bihar board 10th result 2024 will be available on the HT Portal as well. Students can register on the HT Portal for Bihar board 10th result and get an alert as soon as the result is available.

Last year, BSEB Matric result was declared on March 31. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura topped the examination with 97.8 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was 81.04 per cent.

Follow this live blog for Bihar board 10th result 2024 date and time and other updates.