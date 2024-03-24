Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Sunday, Mar 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Check tentative date for BSEB Matric result

    Mar 24, 2024 10:14 AM IST
    Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Matric result will be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.
    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Matric result date, time awaited
    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Matric result date, time awaited

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10th or Matric results 2024 soon. Bihar board 12th results were announced yesterday, March 31, and 10th results will be declared next. As per the information available, BSEB Matric results will likely be announced by March end. The official confirmation of the result and time is awaited....Read More

    When declared, students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board. Bihar board 10th result 2024 will be available on the HT Portal as well. Students can register on the HT Portal for Bihar board 10th result and get an alert as soon as the result is available.

    Last year, BSEB Matric result was declared on March 31. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura topped the examination with 97.8 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was 81.04 per cent.

    Follow this live blog for Bihar board 10th result 2024 date and time and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024: Matric result will be hosted on Hindustan Times

    Like Class 12th, Bihar board 10th results will be hosted on Hindustan Times. Students can use the HT Portal on the result day to check their scorecards easily. They can also register now to receive alert when the result is declared.

    Bihar board 10th result on HT Portal

    Mar 24, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2024 date and time expected soon

    Bihar board Class 10th result date and time are expected soon. The BSEB Inter result was declared on March 23 and Matric results are scheduled next.

    Class 10th results may be announced by the end of this month.

    News education board exams Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Check tentative date for BSEB Matric result
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes