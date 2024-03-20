Link to check Bihar board 12th result 2024 on HT Portal: A quick & easy way to download scorecards when out

BSEB Inter Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Intermediate (Class 12th) results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. These results are expected before Holi, and an official announcement regarding the date and time is awaited. Bihar board 12th result 2024 live updates. Bihar board 12th result 2024 on HT Portal soon

In addition to the official website mentioned above, Bihar Board 12th results will be hosted on hindustantimes.com. If any candidate faces difficulty while accessing the board website, of if it crashes due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT Portal as an alternative arrangement for checking their board exam results.

Bihar board 12th results on HT Portal: Direct links

BSEB Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024

BSEB Bihar board 12th Science result 2024

BSEB Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024

BSEB Bihar board 12th Vocational results 2024

Students can also pre-register on the HT portal and get updates when the board declares results.

How to check Bihar board 12th results 2024 on the HT portal?

Go to the HT page for Bihar board results. Open the Science, Arts, Commerce or Vocational result tab, as required. Provide the required details and submit to register/check results.

The Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was held from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state.

Ahead of the theory examinations, practical examination was held from January 10 to 20.

Bihar board 12th result 2024: Important points about BSEB Inter results