Link to check Bihar board 12th result 2024 on HT Portal: A quick & easy way to download scorecards when out
Bihar board 12th result 2024 will be shown on the HT portal. Links to check Science, Arts and Commerce results are below:
BSEB Inter Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Intermediate (Class 12th) results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. These results are expected before Holi, and an official announcement regarding the date and time is awaited. Bihar board 12th result 2024 live updates.
In addition to the official website mentioned above, Bihar Board 12th results will be hosted on hindustantimes.com. If any candidate faces difficulty while accessing the board website, of if it crashes due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT Portal as an alternative arrangement for checking their board exam results.
Bihar board 12th results on HT Portal: Direct links
BSEB Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024
BSEB Bihar board 12th Science result 2024
BSEB Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024
BSEB Bihar board 12th Vocational results 2024
Students can also pre-register on the HT portal and get updates when the board declares results.
How to check Bihar board 12th results 2024 on the HT portal?
- Go to the HT page for Bihar board results.
- Open the Science, Arts, Commerce or Vocational result tab, as required.
- Provide the required details and submit to register/check results.
The Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was held from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state.
Ahead of the theory examinations, practical examination was held from January 10 to 20.
Bihar board 12th result 2024: Important points about BSEB Inter results
- Keep your roll code and roll number ready. These information will be required to check Bihar board 12th results on the website and on the HT portal.
- On the marks sheets, candidates will get to know their marks in each subject, total marks, division and pass/fail status along with other details.
- The hard copies of marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools and students can collect it a few days after results.
- In the press conference, names of board examination toppers, gender, stream and division-wise results will be announced.
- The process for re-checking/re-evaluation, dates and details of the compartment examination will be announced in the result press conference.