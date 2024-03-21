Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result date, time soon, scorecards expected before Holi

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement on the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate results date and time soon. As informed by a senior official of the BSEB earlier this week, Bihar board Inter results are expected before Holi and Matric or Class 10th results by the end of March. These results will be announced through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In addition to the board website, Bihar board 12th results will be hosted on the HT Portal as well....Read More

Students can check Bihar board 12th results using roll codes and roll numbers. These are the direct links for checking Bihar Class 12th results on the HT Portal:

BSEB Bihar board 12th Science result 2024 HT Portal

BSEB Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal

BSEB Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024 HT Portal

BSEB Bihar board 12th Vocational results 2024 HT Portal

The announcement of the Bihar board 12th result date will be made on X(Twitter) and Facebook pages of the board. BSEB will host a press conference in which names of toppers, pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise results, information on scrutiny, compartment examination, etc., will be shared.

Follow this live blog for the BSEB Bihar board 12th results 2024 date and time, link and all other important updates.