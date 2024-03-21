Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result date, time soon, scorecards expected before Holi
- 35 Mins agoResults likely between March 22-24, date confirmation soon
- 53 Mins agoKeep the BSEB Inter admit card safe
- 56 Mins agoScience, Arts and Commerce toppers' names will be announced
- 15 Mins agoHow students did last year
- 21 Mins agoCheck BSEB Inter results on HT Portal
- 24 Mins agoWhere to get official update?
- 26 Mins agoWhat we know so far?
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement on the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate results date and time soon. As informed by a senior official of the BSEB earlier this week, Bihar board Inter results are expected before Holi and Matric or Class 10th results by the end of March. These results will be announced through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In addition to the board website, Bihar board 12th results will be hosted on the HT Portal as well.
Students can check Bihar board 12th results using roll codes and roll numbers. These are the direct links for checking Bihar Class 12th results on the HT Portal:
BSEB Bihar board 12th Science result 2024 HT Portal
BSEB Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal
BSEB Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024 HT Portal
BSEB Bihar board 12th Vocational results 2024 HT Portal
The announcement of the Bihar board 12th result date will be made on X(Twitter) and Facebook pages of the board. BSEB will host a press conference in which names of toppers, pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise results, information on scrutiny, compartment examination, etc., will be shared.
Follow this live blog for the BSEB Bihar board 12th results 2024 date and time, link and all other important updates.
The Bihar board Class 12th results are expected before Holi and therefore, it is most likely to be declared between March 22-24. The exact date and time will be announced by the board.
Last year, these results were declared on March 21, at 2 pm.
The Bihar board Class 12th admit card, marks sheet, certificate and registration card are essential documents which may be required in the future, while applying for jobs, admissions, etc. Candidates must preserve original copies of these documents in good condition.

Moreover, on the result day, students have to use the roll code and roll number mentioned on the admit cards to access their scorecards.
Moreover, on the result day, students have to use the roll code and roll number mentioned on the admit cards to access their scorecards.
The Bihar board will announce the names of the top ten rank holders of each stream – Science, Arts and Commerce – in the press conference. The Bihar government also has a scheme under which board exam toppers are rewarded with cash prizes, laptops, etc.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Last year, the pass percentage of all streams combined was 83.7 per cent.
Total candidates appeared: 13,04,586
Passed: 10,91,948
Pass percentage: 83.7 per cent.
In stream-wise results, the Commerce stream had the best results (93.95 per cent of students qualified) but the lowest number of students – 49,155 candidates appeared.
A total of 5,86,532 candidates appeared in the examination from the Science stream, and 83.93 per cent of them qualified.
In the Arts stream, 6,68,526 students wrote the Bihar board Inter examination and 82.74 per cent of them cleared it.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Inter Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational results will be hosted on the HT portal as well. Links are given above.
As seen in the past, some students may face difficulties while accessing the result page of the board website. They can choose the HT portal to check their marks.
The date and time for BSEB Inter results will be shared on the official social media pages of the Bihar School Education Board. Students should also check the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for any notification that may be published.

When the result notice is released, all important details will be shared with candidates here.
When the result notice is released, all important details will be shared with candidates here.
As informed by a senior official of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will likely be declared after March 21 and before Holi. Therefore, the notification on the result date and time is expected soon.