New Delhi180C
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
    Live

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result date, time soon, scorecards expected before Holi

    Mar 21, 2024 9:26 AM IST
    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Inter results are likely to be announced between March 22 and 24.
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates:

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates:

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Inter results date and time announcement soon
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Inter results date and time announcement soon

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement on the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate results date and time soon. As informed by a senior official of the BSEB earlier this week, Bihar board Inter results are expected before Holi and Matric or Class 10th results by the end of March. These results will be announced through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In addition to the board website, Bihar board 12th results will be hosted on the HT Portal as well.

    Students can check Bihar board 12th results using roll codes and roll numbers. These are the direct links for checking Bihar Class 12th results on the HT Portal:

    BSEB Bihar board 12th Science result 2024 HT Portal

    BSEB Bihar board 12th Arts result 2024 on HT Portal

    BSEB Bihar board 12th Commerce result 2024 HT Portal

    BSEB Bihar board 12th Vocational results 2024 HT Portal

    The announcement of the Bihar board 12th result date will be made on X(Twitter) and Facebook pages of the board. BSEB will host a press conference in which names of toppers, pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise results, information on scrutiny, compartment examination, etc., will be shared.

    Follow this live blog for the BSEB Bihar board 12th results 2024 date and time, link and all other important updates.

    Mar 21, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Results likely between March 22-24, date confirmation soon

    The Bihar board Class 12th results are expected before Holi and therefore, it is most likely to be declared between March 22-24. The exact date and time will be announced by the board.

    Last year, these results were declared on March 21, at 2 pm.

    Mar 21, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Keep the BSEB Inter admit card safe

    The Bihar board Class 12th admit card, marks sheet, certificate and registration card are essential documents which may be required in the future, while applying for jobs, admissions, etc. Candidates must preserve original copies of these documents in good condition.

    Moreover, on the result day, students have to use the roll code and roll number mentioned on the admit cards to access their scorecards.

    Mar 21, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Science, Arts and Commerce toppers' names will be announced

    The Bihar board will announce the names of the top ten rank holders of each stream – Science, Arts and Commerce – in the press conference. The Bihar government also has a scheme under which board exam toppers are rewarded with cash prizes, laptops, etc.

    Mar 21, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: How students did last year

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Last year, the pass percentage of all streams combined was 83.7 per cent.

    Total candidates appeared: 13,04,586

    Passed: 10,91,948

    Pass percentage: 83.7 per cent.

    In stream-wise results, the Commerce stream had the best results (93.95 per cent of students qualified) but the lowest number of students – 49,155 candidates appeared.

    A total of 5,86,532 candidates appeared in the examination from the Science stream, and 83.93 per cent of them qualified.

    In the Arts stream, 6,68,526 students wrote the Bihar board Inter examination and 82.74 per cent of them cleared it.

    Mar 21, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Check BSEB Inter results on HT Portal

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Inter Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational results will be hosted on the HT portal as well. Links are given above.

    As seen in the past, some students may face difficulties while accessing the result page of the board website. They can choose the HT portal to check their marks.

    Mar 21, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Where to get official update?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The date and time for BSEB Inter results will be shared on the official social media pages of the Bihar School Education Board. Students should also check the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for any notification that may be published.

    When the result notice is released, all important details will be shared with candidates here.

    Mar 21, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: What we know so far?

    As informed by a senior official of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will likely be declared after March 21 and before Holi. Therefore, the notification on the result date and time is expected soon.

    News education board exams Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Inter result date, time soon, scorecards expected before Holi
