Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets out, available at college login, says report

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 26, 2025 01:40 PM IST

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: As per the report, this year, the hall tickets will feature a QR code to assist students in locating their exam centres.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TSBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 hall tickets through college login, Telangana Today reported quoting board secretary S Krishna Aditya.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Hall tickets available at college login, says report (ANI/For representation)
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Hall tickets available at college login, says report (ANI/For representation)

As per the report, this year, the hall tickets will feature a QR code to assist students in locating their exam centres.

It added that an SMS with a link to download the hall ticket will be sent to students' registered mobile numbers.

Also read: AP Inter hall tickets released

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: How can students collect it?

Since the hall ticket is available through college login, students can visit their colleges and collect the IPE 1st and 2nd year hall tickets. If they have received the SMS with the link, they can use it to download the hall ticket directly.

As per the datesheet, the first year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The examination for both the papers will be held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The 1st and 2nd year examinations will begin with second language paper I and paper II and will conclude with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

The practical examination for both general and vocational courses was conducted from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.

The English practical examination for both general and vocational courses was held on January 31, 2025 for the 1st year students and on February 1 for the 2nd year students.

The environmental education examination was conducted on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students took place on January 29.

Students can visit the board website for more details about the 2024 Intermediate Public Examinations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On