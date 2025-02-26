TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets out, available at college login, says report

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TSBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 hall tickets through college login, Telangana Today reported quoting board secretary S Krishna Aditya. TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Hall tickets available at college login, says report (ANI/For representation)

As per the report, this year, the hall tickets will feature a QR code to assist students in locating their exam centres.

It added that an SMS with a link to download the hall ticket will be sent to students' registered mobile numbers.

Also read: AP Inter hall tickets released

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: How can students collect it?

Since the hall ticket is available through college login, students can visit their colleges and collect the IPE 1st and 2nd year hall tickets. If they have received the SMS with the link, they can use it to download the hall ticket directly.

As per the datesheet, the first year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The examination for both the papers will be held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The 1st and 2nd year examinations will begin with second language paper I and paper II and will conclude with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

The practical examination for both general and vocational courses was conducted from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.

The English practical examination for both general and vocational courses was held on January 31, 2025 for the 1st year students and on February 1 for the 2nd year students.

The environmental education examination was conducted on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students took place on January 29.

Students can visit the board website for more details about the 2024 Intermediate Public Examinations.