AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets released on website, WhatsApp
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh will has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025. The admit cards are available to download through school login. In addition, students can directly download their AP Inter hall tickets from the board website, bie.ap.gov.in and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number....Read More
If students are unable to download their AP Inter hall tickets due to server issue, they have to wait for some time and try again later.
These are the steps to download the AP Inter theory hall tickets using WhatsApp:
Step 1: Save the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number on your phone: 95523 00009.
Step 2: Type ‘Hi’ and send the message.
Step 3: A list of items will be displayed. Select the ‘Education Services’ option.
Step 4: Select the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket” download option.
Step 5: Enter the requested information.
Step 6: Submit and download the hall ticket.
Hall tickets for IPE Practical exams have already been released.
The practical examination for general courses was held from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays.
The vocational course practical exams were held from February 5 to 20.
The AP Inter 1st year theory examinations are scheduled to start on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate 2nd year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, . AP Inter 1st year exams will end on March 19 and 2nd year exams will end on March March 20, 2025.
Follow this live blog for updates on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets-
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Where to check
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: The admit cards are available to download through school login.
In addition, students can directly download their AP Inter hall tickets from the board website, bie.ap.gov.in and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Exams in March
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be conducted in March, 2025.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Official website not opening
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live:The official website of the board, bieap.gov.in, is not opening. Students can try downloading their hall tickets using WhatsApp or wait for some time. Since hall tickets have been issued through school login as well, they can also go to their schools to get the admit card.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Login details required to download hall tickets
Candidates need to provide their previous hall ticket numbers/ IPE March 2025 hall ticket numbers /Aadhar card number along with the date of birth to download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: How to download from board website
- Go to bie.ap.gov.in
- Open the hall ticket tab
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the hall ticket.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: How to download using WhatsApp
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live:These are the steps to download the AP Inter theory hall tickets using WhatsApp number:
- Text ‘Hi’ to the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number 95523 00009.
- A list of items will be displayed. Select ‘Education Services’.
- Choose the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket” download option.
- Enter the requested information.
- Submit and download the hall ticket.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Three ways to download the hall ticket
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: There are three ways to download the AP Inter hall tickets-
- Through school login
- Individual hall tickets from the BIEAP website (bie.ap.gov.in)
- Using the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number: 95523 00009
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Hall tickets released
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live:The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released individual hall tickets for IPE 1st and 2nd-year final exams.