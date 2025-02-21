AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets released on website, WhatsApp

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh will has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025. The admit cards are available to download through school login. In addition, students can directly download their AP Inter hall tickets from the board website, bie.ap.gov.in and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number....Read More

If students are unable to download their AP Inter hall tickets due to server issue, they have to wait for some time and try again later.

These are the steps to download the AP Inter theory hall tickets using WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number on your phone: 95523 00009.

Step 2: Type ‘Hi’ and send the message.

Step 3: A list of items will be displayed. Select the ‘Education Services’ option.

Step 4: Select the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket” download option.

Step 5: Enter the requested information.

Step 6: Submit and download the hall ticket.

Hall tickets for IPE Practical exams have already been released.

The practical examination for general courses was held from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays.

The vocational course practical exams were held from February 5 to 20.

The AP Inter 1st year theory examinations are scheduled to start on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate 2nd year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, . AP Inter 1st year exams will end on March 19 and 2nd year exams will end on March March 20, 2025.

Follow this live blog for updates on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets-