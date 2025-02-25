TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for practical exam out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link to download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit cards for the practical exam of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) or TS Inter 1st and 2nd year admit cards 2025 on its official website. As per the official website, the admit cards for the practical exams of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2025 are out.(HT file)

Candidates who have registered to appear for the exams can visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

About the admit cards:

As per the official website, the admit cards for the practical exams of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2025 are out. Along with this, the admit cards of English, Environmental and Ethics papers is also out.

Direct Link to download admit cards for the practical exam of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE)

Direct Link to download admit cards of English, Environmental and Ethics paper 2025

About the exam:

As per the datesheet, the first year examination will begin from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year examination will begin from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The examination for both the papers will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The English practical examination for both General and Vocational courses will be conducted on January 31, 2025 for first year students and on February 1, 2025 for second year students. The environmental education examination shall be conducted on January 30, 2025 in single session- from 10 am to 1 pm. The Board will conduct the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more information, visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

