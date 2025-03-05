CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1161 posts to begin today at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF will begin the registration process for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 on March 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Constable post can find the direct link to apply through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1161 posts to begin today

The last date to apply is April 3, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 1161 posts in the organisation.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 2691 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

Candidates who want to apply for skilled trades should have passed matricultion or its equivalent from a recognised board on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. For unskilled trades, candidates should have matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025.

The application fee is ₹100/- for UR, OBC and EWS candidate. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying application fee. The payment should be done through online mode.

5 in-demand tech skills for graduates that are genuinely valued by top employers

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

2. Click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1161 posts begins on March 5 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.