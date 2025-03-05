Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 2691 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

Union Bank of India will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2691 posts in the organisation. Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 2691 posts(Reuters)

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Apprentice posts link.

4. Now again click on apply online link.

5. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

6. Login to the account and fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ OBC category is ₹800/- + GST, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates is ₹600/- + GST and PwBD category candidates is ₹400/-+ GST. The online payment should be done through online mode.

Duration of training is of one year. The apprentice shall be imparted On Job Training on different aspects of banking practices, products and processes. The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs. 15000/- per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits. After completion of apprentices training, apprentices will need to go through an assessment test. The certificate will be awarded to apprentices who pass the assessment as per prevailing guidelines. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.