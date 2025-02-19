Menu Explore
Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 19, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Union Bank will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at unionbankofindia.co.in. 

Union Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2691 posts in the organisation.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 posts, direct link here (Reuters)
Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 posts, direct link here (Reuters)

The registration process begins on February 19 and will end on March 5, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates who apply for engagement of apprentices in the Bank after paying the requisite online examination fee shall have to undergo the selection process, which would comprise the following: Online examination, Knowledge and Test of Local Language, Wait list and Medical examination.

The online examination will consist of four tests i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. A total of 100 questions will be asked of 100 marks. All candidates who have paid the examination fee will receive intimation from BFSI SSC with date and time of the examination.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4000 posts at bankofbaroda.in, direct link here

The candidate applying for trainee seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ OBC category is 800/- + GST, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates is 600/- + GST and PwBD category candidates is 400/-+ GST. The online payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
