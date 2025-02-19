Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, link here

Union Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2691 posts in the organisation. Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 posts, direct link here (Reuters)

The registration process begins on February 19 and will end on March 5, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates who apply for engagement of apprentices in the Bank after paying the requisite online examination fee shall have to undergo the selection process, which would comprise the following: Online examination, Knowledge and Test of Local Language, Wait list and Medical examination.

The online examination will consist of four tests i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. A total of 100 questions will be asked of 100 marks. All candidates who have paid the examination fee will receive intimation from BFSI SSC with date and time of the examination.

The candidate applying for trainee seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ OBC category is ₹800/- + GST, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates is ₹600/- + GST and PwBD category candidates is ₹400/-+ GST. The online payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.