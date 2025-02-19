Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4000 posts at bankofbaroda.in, direct link here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4000 posts in the organisation. Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4000 posts, link here (Mint Photo)

The registration process started on February 19 and will conclude on March 11, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years.

Where to Apply

Candidates should mandatorily first register themselves, if eligible, in the Apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section) and NAPS portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The candidates who are eligible as per the apprenticeship notification of Bank of Baroda would receive an email from info@bfsissc.com within 48 Hrs of making the application on NAPS/NATS portal, inviting them to fill the final “Application cum Examination Form” wherein the candidate will have to provide his/her personal data, choice of district, category, PWBD status and make online payment of the requisite examination fee.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination, document verification and test of local language of the state. The online examination will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

Wait- list (State-wise/Category-wise) of successful candidates will be declared to meet the requirement of the Bank in respect of non-acceptance / non-reporting by the selected candidates from the First Merit List.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹400/- + GST for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, ₹600/- + GST for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Female candidates and ₹800/- + GST for General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates. The payment will be done through online mode.