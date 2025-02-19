RPSC Librarian Grade 2 2024 question papers for Paper I, II out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, has released the question papers of the grade 2 Librarian recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the question papers from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Librarian Grade 2 2024 question papers for Paper I, II have been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notably, the written examination was conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift began at 10 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m., and the second shift commenced from 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the examination was held for a total of 400 marks, with both papers carrying 200 marks. The duration of each paper was two hours.

Candidates must note that there will be negative marks in the exam. Every wrong answer will result in the deduction of ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to the question.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 posts question papers: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the question papers:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the Librarian Grade 2 posts question papers 1 and 2. The question paper PDF will open on your screen. Download the question papers and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

