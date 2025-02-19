Menu Explore
SSC CHSL 2024 final result out at ssc.gov.in, direct link and cut-off marks

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 19, 2025 09:15 AM IST

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The commission has provisionally recommended 3,421 candidates. The final selection is subject to their qualifying in document verification

SSC CHSL Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) final result at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL 2024 final result announced at ssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC CHSL 2024 final result announced at ssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission has provisionally recommended 3,421 candidates for appointment. The final selection is subject to their qualifying in the document verification, which will be done by user departments.

The commission conducted the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam from July 1 to 11, 2024 and announced the result on September 6. SSC shortlisted 39,835 unique candidates for tier 2 based on their performance in the tier 1 exam.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. The option-cum-preference form was released on February 4, 2025. The commission said 27,092 candidates who submitted their preferences online were considered for the further selection process.

Here is the result link.

Category-wise cut-offs in module-I of section III (CKT) are:

CategorySCSTOBCEWSESMOHHHVHPWD-OthersUR
Cut off marks9911.2511.259999913.5

Category-wise cut-offs on the percentage of error/mistakes allowed in the Typing Test (module-II of section-III) for the LDC/JSA/JPA posts are:

CategorySCSTOBCEWSESMOHHHVHPWD-OthersUR
Cut-off on percentage of mistakes10%10%10%10%10%10%10%10%10%7%

Category-wise cut-off on the percentage of error/mistakes allowed in DEST (module -II of section-III) for the DEO grade A post are:

CategorySCSTOBCEWSESMOHHHVHPWD-OthersUR
Cut-off on percentage of mistakes7%7%7%7%7%7%7%7%7%5%

Also read: SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check result, cut off marks here

Allocated departments will complete document verification and appointment formalities. If a candidate does not receive correspondence from the allocated department within months of the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate with the user document.

The commission will not prepare any reserve or waiting list. If vacancies remain unfilled due to the non-joining of shortlisted candidates, those will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s).

The commission said detailed marks of the shortlisted/non-shortlisted candidates and the final answer keys will be uploaded shortly on the website.

