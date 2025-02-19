SSC CHSL 2024 final result out at ssc.gov.in, direct link and cut-off marks

SSC CHSL Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) final result at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL 2024 final result announced at ssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission has provisionally recommended 3,421 candidates for appointment. The final selection is subject to their qualifying in the document verification, which will be done by user departments.

The commission conducted the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam from July 1 to 11, 2024 and announced the result on September 6. SSC shortlisted 39,835 unique candidates for tier 2 based on their performance in the tier 1 exam.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. The option-cum-preference form was released on February 4, 2025. The commission said 27,092 candidates who submitted their preferences online were considered for the further selection process.

Here is the result link.

Category-wise cut-offs in module-I of section III (CKT) are:

Category SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut off marks 9 9 11.25 11.25 9 9 9 9 9 13.5 Prev Next

Category-wise cut-offs on the percentage of error/mistakes allowed in the Typing Test (module-II of section-III) for the LDC/JSA/JPA posts are:

Category SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off on percentage of mistakes 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 7% Prev Next

Category-wise cut-off on the percentage of error/mistakes allowed in DEST (module -II of section-III) for the DEO grade A post are:

Category SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off on percentage of mistakes 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 5% Prev Next

Also read: SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check result, cut off marks here

Allocated departments will complete document verification and appointment formalities. If a candidate does not receive correspondence from the allocated department within months of the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate with the user document.

The commission will not prepare any reserve or waiting list. If vacancies remain unfilled due to the non-joining of shortlisted candidates, those will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s).

The commission said detailed marks of the shortlisted/non-shortlisted candidates and the final answer keys will be uploaded shortly on the website.