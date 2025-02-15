SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check result, cut off marks here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1. Candidates who have appeared for Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The Paper I examination was held on December 9, 2024, in computer-based mode at various centres across the country.

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper I is 30% for UR, 25% for OBC/EWS and 20% for others. A total of 2145 candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive).

SSC CHT Result 2024: Cut off marks

The cut off marks has been released for various categories:

a. EWS: 131.25

b. SC: 126.75

c. ST: 96.50

d. OBC: 150.75

e. UR: 150.75

f. OH: 115.50

g. HH: 75.75

h. VH: 42.00

i. Other PWBD: 40.00

SSC CHT Result 2024: How to check Paper I result

All those candidates who have appeared for the Paper I examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on Result page link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on CHT link and again a new page will open.

4. Click on SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 link available on the page.

5. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Final Answer Key(s), along with the Question Paper(s) and marks of the qualified/ nonqualified candidates, will be uploaded to the Commission's website in due course.

Those candidates who have passed Paper I are eligible to appear for Paper 2. The schedule of Paper II will be upoaded on the Commission's website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.