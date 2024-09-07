Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 Tier I, can check their results through the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Tier I examination was conducted nationwide in computer-based mode from July 1 to July 11, 2024.

As per the official notice, the category-wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for appearing in the Tier-II examination have been released along with the results. A total of 39835 candidates have qualified for the examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and 1630 candidates have qualified for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. These candidates will have to appear for the Tier II examination.

SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates must click on the SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024 list 1 and list 2.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks and Final Answer Keys of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website shortly.

The Schedule for conduct of Tier-II of the examination will be made available on the website of the Commission.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.