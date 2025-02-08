SSC CHSL 2024: Option cum preference form submission window date extended, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has extended the SSC CHSL 2024 option cum preference submission window date. The submission window date for Option-cum-Preference by the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 has been extended till February 10, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The official notice reads, "The window for submission of Option-cum-Preference by the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 is extended and shall remain active till 10.02.2025 (11:59 PM). The candidates may exercise their Optioncum-Preferences, if required, before the closing date. The modality for submission of Optioncum-Preference shall remain the same as indicated in the Important Notice dated 04.02.2025 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2024."

The last date to submit the option form was till February 8, 2025, which has been extended till February 10.

SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for February 11 exam likely today, here's how to download

Candidates who have appeared in the Tier 2 examination will have to fill the form and submit it through their respective candidates login link available on the website of SSC wherein facility for submission of Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) will be available under My Application Tab.

SSC CHSL 2024: How to fill Option cum preference form

To fill the option cum preference form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

4. Your option cum preference form will be displayed.

5. Check the form and fill it.

6. Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CHSL 2024: Final vacancies and option cum preference form out at ssc.gov.in, links here

This recruitment drive will fill up 3437 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.