SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for February 11 exam likely today, here's how to download

Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for February 11 exam on February 7, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 can download the hall ticket from the regional websites of SSC. SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for Feb 11 exam likely today, know how to check(Unsplash)

The official notice reads, "The ‘Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy’ for the said examination will be available for download before 04 days from commencement of the particular shift of Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner."

CUET PG 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, direct link to apply here

The SSC Constable GD written exam dates are February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the February 11 examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC regional websites.

2. Click on SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2025 for February 11 exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025: Registration reopens today at mahacet.org, check notice

This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.