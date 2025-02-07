CUET PG 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the application form for CUET PG 2025 on February 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] - 2025 through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. CUET PG 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow, direct link here

The fee payment window will close on February 9, 2025. The correction window will open on February 10 and will close on February 12, 2025.

As per the information bulletin, CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available on first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination.

CUET PG 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CUET PG examination will be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. CUET (PG) - 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes and each question paper will comprise 75 questions.

The application fee to apply is ₹1400/- for two test papers and ₹700/- for per test paper for general category candidates, ₹1200/- for two test papers and ₹600/- for per test paper for OBC-NCL/GenEWS, ₹1100/- and ₹600/- for two test papers and per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates ₹1000/- and ₹600/- for two papers and each paper. An applicant can make payments through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.GST and other taxes as applicable by Govt. of India/ Bank to be paid by the candidate.