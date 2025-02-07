AFCAT 2025 admit card today at afcat.cdac.in, how to download hall ticket when out

Indian Air Force will release the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card today, February 7. AFCAT 2025 admit card will be released today at afcat.cdac.in(Official website, screenshot)

The admit card or hall ticket for AFCAT 2025 will be released at 5 pm on afcat.cdac.in.

“On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in,” the information brochure reads.

When released, candidates can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below-

How to download AFCAT admit card 2025 when released

Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Open the admit card download link given on the home page. Enter your login details and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it. Verify the information and take a printout.

The AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. It will last two hours and consist of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.

Questions will be asked from the following subjects or topics:

General Awareness

Ability in English

Verbal

Military Aptitude Test

Numerical Ability and Reasoning.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.