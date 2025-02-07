AFCAT 2025 admit card today at afcat.cdac.in, how to download hall ticket when out
The admit card or hall ticket for AFCAT 2025 will be released at 5 pm on afcat.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force will release the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card today, February 7.
“On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in,” the information brochure reads.
When released, candidates can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below-
How to download AFCAT admit card 2025 when released
- Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
- Open the admit card download link given on the home page.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.
- Verify the information and take a printout.
The AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. It will last two hours and consist of 100 questions, with a total score of 300.
Questions will be asked from the following subjects or topics:
General Awareness
Ability in English
Verbal
Military Aptitude Test
Numerical Ability and Reasoning.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website.