AFCAT Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at afcat.cdac.in, here's how to download when out

Indian Air Force is scheduled to release the the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, February 7, 2025. Once released, candidates appearing for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT Admit Card 2025 will be out tomorrow at afcat.cdac.in. Check the steps to download here.

Notably, as per schedule, the IAF AFCAT admit card 2025 will be released at 5 PM.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

2. On the home page, click on AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your AFCAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details on the admit card.

6. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further need.

The brochure reads, "On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in."

It may be mentioned that the AFCAT 2025 examination will be conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025 for a period of 2 hours. The examination will consists of 100 questions and the total marks will be 300.

Additionally, the exam will be conducted for the following subjects;

General Awareness Verbal Ability in English Numerical Ability and Reasoning Military Aptitude Test.

