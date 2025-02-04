NIFTEE 2025 admit card released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, download via direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NIFTEE 2025 admit cards on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Candidates appearing for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination 2025 can download their admit card from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. NIFTEE 2025 admit card released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

Notably, the NIFTEE 2025 will be conducted on February 9, 2025 at various locations across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for Academic Session 2025-26. The entrance examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

While the GAT (General Ability Test) will be conducted using a computer-based Test (CBT), the CAT (Creative Ability Test) will be held using a Pen-and-Paper-Based Test (PBT).

The official notice stated, “Admit cards for NIFTEE-2025 are being released at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ websites. Candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NIFTEE-2025 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Admit Card for NIFTEE-2025, he/she can contact us at 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.”

It may be mentioned here that the agency has already released the exam city slips for NIFTEE 2025.

NIFTEE 2025 admit card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

2. On the home page, click on link to download NIFTEE 2025 admit card.

3. Enter your credentials (Application number and Date of birth) and submit to log in.

4. Your NIFTEE 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference. https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/images/DOC-20250204-WA0004.pdf

Read the official notice.