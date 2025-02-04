UPSC issues fresh rules to make modifications in OTR profile for CSE, IFS Prelims exam 2025 application forms

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued a fresh notice informing applicants of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 and Indian Foreign Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2025 about the changes in updating the OTR profile in the application forms. UPSC issues fresh rules to make modifications in OTR profile for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 and Indian Foreign Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2025 application forms. (HT file)

According to notice, candidates who have registered in the OTR profile to apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 and Indian Foreign Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2025 will be able to modify their applications from February 12 to 18, 2025.

Notably, the last date of application submission for both examinations is February 11, 2025.

The official notice states, “In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR Profile (Registration) profile, it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. The change in OTR profile (Registration) data shall be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission. In the case, the candidate after registration applies for the first time in this examination, the last date of modification of OTR Profile (Registration) would be 18.02.2025.”

Consequently, candidates will only be allowed to make changes with regard to the following:

Name / Changed Name Date of Birth Gender Father’s/Mother’s/Guardian’s Name Minority Status Class 10th Board Examination Roll No.

All such changes will be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. Furthermore, candidates must also note that in no case will they be allowed to change their email ID.

Read the official notice for UPSC CSE and IFS.