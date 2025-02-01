Cracking UPSC Prelims 2025: Expert strategies and study plan for success

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the country's most prestigious and challenging tests. Every year, almost a million students prepare for the first stage (prelims) of this exam, and a few thousand (around 12-15 thousand) move to the second stage (the mains). Strategic and disciplined preparation is the key to success with the UPSC prelims just a few months away.(Santosh Kumar /File photo)

With less than four months remaining for the UPSC prelims examination scheduled for 25 May this year, strategic preparation is critical for success. Here are some important insights and suggestions provided by experts which can be helpful for students preparing for the examination:

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247

Evaluate your current stage of preparation: Determine your preparedness. If you're at the beginning of your preparation or have significant portions of the syllabus untouched, it might be better to aim for the 2026 exam instead of rushing through this attempt. Categorise subjects: Identify fully, partially, and untouched subjects. Revise completed topics fortnightly and solve at least 10 MCQs daily. Focus on converting partially completed areas into fully prepared topics. Start with NCERTs for a basic understanding of untouched sections, ensuring you can score at least 15-20% on these topics. Current affairs coverage: Focus on current events from January 2024 to April 2025. It will give a good idea of the important topics from the static subjects as well. Many times, static questions are asked about topics that have been in the news. Link static concepts to dynamic topics, like understanding inflation's impact due to frequent media coverage. Practice past papers: Solve the last 10 years' prelims papers and engage in multiple test series to hone your problem-solving skills and avoid errors. CSAT focus: Consistent practice is essential to avoid surprises under exam pressure, even if you're confident in quantitative aptitude. Stay consistent and optimistic: Prelims have low cutoffs (usually under 50%). Focus on consistent efforts and avoid self-doubt.

Ravi Kapoor, Former IRS Officer and UPSC Mentor

Master NCERTs: Begin with NCERT textbooks and standard references like Laxmikant's Indian Polity. Multiple readings ensure clarity and reduce errors. Take Sectional Tests: After finishing a subject, test your knowledge through sectional exams to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses. Dedicated Current Affairs Study: Spend weekends on current affairs using monthly compilations or magazines. Cover the last 12 months comprehensively. Solve PYQs: Dive into the last decade's prelims questions to understand trends and prioritise key topics. Time Management through Mock Tests: From February onward, take full-length tests to simulate exam conditions and improve time management. Avoid Distractions: Stick to core resources and resist temptation by excessive study materials. Use platforms like YouTube sparingly and with a clear agenda.

Sample Daily Schedule:

6:30 AM - 7:00 AM : Meditation or mindfulness.

: Meditation or mindfulness. 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM : NCERT revision.

: NCERT revision. 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM : Study focused subjects (e.g., Polity or History).

: Study focused subjects (e.g., Polity or History). 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM : Current affairs.

: Current affairs. 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM : Revision of previous topics.

: Revision of previous topics. 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM: CSAT practice or General Studies (GS) revision.

Team Drishti IAS

Analyze PYQs: Study the last three years’ papers for CSAT and GS to identify key topics and patterns. Prioritize high-value areas: History, Polity, Economy, and Environment deserve more attention. Use foundational texts and quick reference guides. Blend static and dynamic knowledge: Consistent revision of current affairs alongside static concepts enhances understanding. Pay attention to the Economic Survey and Union Budget. MCQ practice: Dedicate three hours daily to solving topic-wise and full-length mock tests. Aim for 30-35 mock tests before the exam. Reinforce through revision: Create short summaries and maintain an error notebook to track mistakes during mock tests. It is crucial to review these notes weekly.

Neeraj Kansal, Founder & CEO, Crack Academy

Start with NCERTs: Use textbooks from Classes 6 to 12 to establish a strong conceptual foundation. Stay updated with current affairs: Combine newspaper reading with monthly magazines from reputable institutes. Cover at least 15 months of development. Study past papers in detail: Solving and analysing previous years’ questions helps identify recurring themes and enhances elimination skills. Focus on conceptual depth: Beyond memorisation, understand how concepts apply to real-life scenarios, as UPSC often tests adaptability. Maintain consistency: Adhere to a structured study plan, balancing subject study, current affairs, and mock tests. Incorporate physical activity: Regular exercise improves cognitive functions and memory, essential for recalling facts and concepts during exams. Understand the exam pattern: Familiarize yourself with the syllabus and prioritise high-weightage areas.

Strategic and disciplined preparation is the key to success with the UPSC prelims just a few months away. Experts emphasise the importance of structured study plans, consistent revision, and regular mock tests to enhance accuracy and time management. Balancing static subjects with current affairs, practising previous years' papers, and maintaining a positive mindset can significantly boost performance. While the journey is challenging, a well-planned approach and persistent efforts can help aspirants confidently navigate this competitive exam.