Thursday, June 6, 2024
    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services prelims hall tickets awaited at upsc.gov.in, updates here

    June 6, 2024 12:58 PM IST
    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall ticket is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services prelims hall tickets awaited
    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services prelims hall tickets awaited

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall tickets when released will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will also be available at upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More

    Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

    Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

    Through UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: 1056 vacancies to be filled

    June 6, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Know the selection process

    June 6, 2024 12:48 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil services exam to be conducted in 2 sessions

    June 6, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download hall tickets

    Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 6, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: List of websites

    upsc.gov.in

    upsconline.nic.in

    June 6, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    June 6, 2024 12:39 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Negative marking to be given

    June 6, 2024 12:36 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Pattern of exam

    June 6, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam date

    June 6, 2024 12:31 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download

    June 6, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check for CSE prelims hall tickets?

    June 6, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Date and time

