UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services prelims hall tickets awaited at upsc.gov.in, updates here

UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall tickets when released will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will also be available at upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

Through UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Follow the blog for latest updates.