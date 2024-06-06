UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services prelims hall tickets awaited at upsc.gov.in, updates here
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall tickets when released will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will also be available at upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.
Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
Through UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: 1056 vacancies to be filled
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Know the selection process
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims examination is to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. The CSE Mains will have two parts – a written examination and an interview (personality test) round.
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil services exam to be conducted in 2 sessions
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: The UPSC Prelims exam will be objective-type and will be held in two sessions.
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download hall tickets
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: List of websites
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Check the list of websites given here
upsc.gov.in
upsconline.nic.in
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Negative marking to be given
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Pattern of exam
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam date
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check for CSE prelims hall tickets?
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Date and time
UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: UPSC Civil Services Prelims admit card release date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.