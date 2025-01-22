UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification releasing today at upsc.gov.in, here's how to apply

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is set to release the official notification of the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 today, January 22. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 will be able to check the notification on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Service Examination Prelims 2025 notification will release today at upsc.gov.in.

Notably, as per the revised annual calendar 2025 released by the commission earlier, the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 25, 2025.

Furthermore, the last date to apply for the civil services (preliminary) examinations is February 11, 2025, as per the calendar.

About the examination

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will include of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions). The exam will be held for a maximum of 400 marks.

Meanwhile, the commission will also release the notifications for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 on January 22.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 registration link.

3. Register by entering the required credentials.

4. Next, log in to your account.

5. Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates may visit the official website of UPSC.