JEE Main 2025 session 1 begins today: Dress code, admit card link, documents to carry

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Main 2025 session 1 on January 22, 2025. The examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2025 in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.JEE Mains 2025 live updates JEE Main 2025 session 1 begins today(HT)

The JEE Main Admit Card 2025 has been released for January 22, 23 and 24 exam dates.

Paper I will be held from January 22 to January 29, 2025, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be held on January 30, 2025, in a single shift: from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Dress Code: Candidates appearing for the JEE Main examination must wear light clothes with half sleeves and avoid garments with large buttons. Aspirants should not wear closed footwear like shoes; instead, they should choose to wear slippers or sandals with low heels. Caps, dupattas, sunglasses, and any metallic items are prohibited inside the exam centre.

Documents to carry to the exam centre

Candidates MUST carry the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

1. Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

2. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class XII Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

4. PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category.

5. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

