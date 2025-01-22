JEE Mains 2025 Live: Session 1 begins today, last-minute instructions for candidates

JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, January 22. On the first day, students will appear for the Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) exam in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More

The exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning). Admit cards for the first three days have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main admit card download link

Candidates need to reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. They must follow the dress code and exam day instructions.

Candidates must ensure that they carry only those items allowed inside the exam hall. They should make their own arrangements for the safe keeping of personal belongings, as not all exam centres may have this facility.

A printed copy of the admit card (all pages, on A4-size paper and preferably on colour), photograph (same as the one used in the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other prescribed documents will be required in the exam hall.

At the end of the examination, JEE Main paper analysis and candidate reactions will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.