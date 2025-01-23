JEE Mains 2025 Live: Day 2, shift 1 begins, paper analysis after 12 pm
JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants today, January 23. On the second day of JEE Mains session 1, candidates are appearing for the test in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More
Candidates can download the admit cards for the first three exam days from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).
Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which includes a mandatory frisking. Therefore, candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue once the gates are closed.
They must carry only those items allowed inside the exam hall. They should make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as not all exam centres may have this facility.
Candidates are allowed to bring the admit card (all pages,printed on A4-size paper and preferably in colour), a photograph (same as the one used in the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other prescribed documents to the exam hall.
Analysis of the JEE Main exam paper and candidates' reactions will be shared here at the end of the exam. Follow live updates below.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: First shift starts
The first shift of the second day of JEE Main 2025 session 1 has started. This shift will end at 12 pm.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Make sure you have got correct question paper
Candidates should check that the question paper displayed on the computer screen is the same as the opted subject and medium. If there is any error, they should inform the invigilator immediately.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: About attendance sheet
During the test, candidates need to fill in the requested information on the attendance sheet, put their signature and left-hand thumb impression, and paste the photograph in the place provided.
Candidates must ensure that the thumb impression is clear and not smudged.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Dress code
- Wear slippers or sandals with low heels.
- Avoid closed footwear, including shoes.
- Do not wear garments with large buttons.
- Do not wear caps, dupatta and sunglasses.
- Metalic objects, including watches, are banned.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Items allowed inside exam hall
Admit card (with self-declaration form)
Photo ID proof (valid and original)
Photograph (Same as the one use in the application form)
PwD certificate and scribe document (if applicable)
Diabetic candidates can bring edibles as specified on the admit card.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Engineering paper on day 2
On the second day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Mains exam for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants in both shifts.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Day 2 exam today
The second day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, session 1 will begin at 9 am today. The first shift will end at 12 pm and the second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm.