JEE Mains 2025 Live: Day 2, shift 1 begins, paper analysis after 12 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants today, January 23. On the second day of JEE Mains session 1, candidates are appearing for the test in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can download the admit cards for the first three exam days from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).

Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which includes a mandatory frisking. Therefore, candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue once the gates are closed.

They must carry only those items allowed inside the exam hall. They should make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as not all exam centres may have this facility.

Candidates are allowed to bring the admit card (all pages,printed on A4-size paper and preferably in colour), a photograph (same as the one used in the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other prescribed documents to the exam hall.

Analysis of the JEE Main exam paper and candidates' reactions will be shared here at the end of the exam. Follow live updates below.