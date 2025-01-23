JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam rescheduled in one exam centre in Karnataka, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has rescheduled JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam in one exam centre in Karnataka. Candidates who want to check the official notice can find it on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 Live Updates JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam rescheduled in one exam centre in Karnataka(HT file)

The examination has been rescheduled for few candidates who appeared in examination centre e-Talent (TC Code- 40086), No.3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka on January 22, 2025 Shift 1. The examination will now be held on January 28/29, 2025 at this centre.

The official notice reads, "Due to unavoidable reason of technical snag in Examination Centre - eTalent, (TC code- 40086), No.3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, during conduct of JEE (Main)-2025 Session-I (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates are rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025. These candidates will be issued with fresh admit cards alongwith other candidates scheduled to appear on the above mentioned dates."

The JEE Main Paper I examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper II will be held on January 30, 2025 in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

NTA has already released JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1 for January 22, 23 and 24, 2025 exam dates.

Furthermore, the Agency has also changed the exam centre at Sharjah, UAE. The examination centre for centre number ZZ1401 have been changed. The new address can be checked here. More related details candidates can be checked on the official website of NTA JEE.