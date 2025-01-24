JEE Mains 2025 Live: Day 3 exam from 9 am, admit card for January 28-30 released

JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants today, January 24. The JEE Mains day 3 exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).

Admit cards for the first three days were released earlier and on Thursday, the agency released hall tickets for the last three days.

Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which include a mandatory frisking.

They must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Once the centre's gates are closed, they will not be allowed to enter.

Candidates can bring the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.).

They should not carry any prohibited items inside the exam hall and make make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as all exam centres may not have this facility.

Candidates can check the JEE Main paper analysis, reactions, etc. here after the test is over.