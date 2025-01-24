JEE Mains 2025 Live: Day 3 exam from 9 am, admit card for January 28-30 released
JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants today, January 24. The JEE Mains day 3 exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More
The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).
Admit cards for the first three days were released earlier and on Thursday, the agency released hall tickets for the last three days.
Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which include a mandatory frisking.
They must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Once the centre's gates are closed, they will not be allowed to enter.
Candidates can bring the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.).
They should not carry any prohibited items inside the exam hall and make make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as all exam centres may not have this facility.
Candidates can check the JEE Main paper analysis, reactions, etc. here after the test is over.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Banned items
These items are not allowed inside the exam hall
Instrument/geometry/pencil box
Handbag
Purse
Any kind of paper/stationary/textual material (printed or written)
Water
Mobile phone
Earphone
Pager
Calculator
DocuPen
Slide rules
Log tables
Camera
Tape recorder
Watch
Any metallic object.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Items allowed inside the exam hall
These items are allowed inside the JEE Main exam hall-
Admit card
Photo ID proof
Photograph
PwD certificate and scribe document (if applicable)
Diabetic candidates can bring edibles as specified on the admit card.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Admit cards for January 28-30 released
As per the official notification the JEE Main admit card for January 28, 29 and 30 were released on January 23. Candidates can downoad their hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Day 3 exam today
The third day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 will begin at 9 am.
Today, Engineering aspirants will appear for the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination in two shifts.