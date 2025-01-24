Edit Profile
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
    Live

    JEE Mains 2025 Live: Day 3 exam from 9 am, admit card for January 28-30 released

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 24, 2025 8:02 AM IST
    JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: The JEE Mains day 3 exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
    JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: Day 3 exam from 9 am

    JEE Main 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants today, January 24. The JEE Mains day 3 exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

    The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).

    Admit cards for the first three days were released earlier and on Thursday, the agency released hall tickets for the last three days.

    Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which include a mandatory frisking.

    They must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Once the centre's gates are closed, they will not be allowed to enter.

    Candidates can bring the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.).

    They should not carry any prohibited items inside the exam hall and make make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as all exam centres may not have this facility.

    Candidates can check the JEE Main paper analysis, reactions, etc. here after the test is over.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 24, 2025 8:02 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Banned items

    These items are not allowed inside the exam hall

    Instrument/geometry/pencil box

    Handbag

    Purse

    Any kind of paper/stationary/textual material (printed or written)

    Water

    Mobile phone

    Earphone

    Pager

    Calculator

    DocuPen

    Slide rules

    Log tables

    Camera

    Tape recorder

    Watch

    Any metallic object.

    Jan 24, 2025 8:01 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Items allowed inside the exam hall

    These items are allowed inside the JEE Main exam hall-

    Admit card

    Photo ID proof

    Photograph

    PwD certificate and scribe document (if applicable)

    Diabetic candidates can bring edibles as specified on the admit card.

    Jan 24, 2025 7:54 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Admit cards for January 28-30 released

    As per the official notification the JEE Main admit card for January 28, 29 and 30 were released on January 23. Candidates can downoad their hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Jan 24, 2025 7:52 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Day 3 exam today

    The third day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 will begin at 9 am.

    Today, Engineering aspirants will appear for the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination in two shifts.

