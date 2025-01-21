UP Board revises Class 12 practical exams schedule in view of JEE Main 2025, check new timings here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, UPMSP, has revised the dates of intermidiate or Class 12 practical examinations in view of the JEE Main 2025 which will be conducted from January 22, 2025. The new schedule has been shared on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board has revised Class 12 practical exams schedule. Check new dates here. (PTI Photo)(PTI Photo)

The official notice reads, “It is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that in view of the JEE (Main)-2025 examination of the National Testing Agency to be held between 22 January 2025 to 30 January 2025, the schedule of the Intermediate practical examination of the year 2025 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is revised as per the following details.”

According to the revised schedule, the practical exams will now be held on the following dates:

Phase 1: February 1 to February 8, 2025

Name of division: Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Phase 2: February 9 to February 16, 2025

Name of division: Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the practical examinations were scheduled to conducted in two phases from January 21, 2025.

The examinations will be conducted at exam centres which would be under CCTV surveillance and their complete recordings are to be provided to the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on demand.

Check the official notice here.

Meanwhile, the UPMSP will conducted the annual examinations for both Class 10 and 12 from February 24, 2025.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.