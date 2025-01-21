Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JKBOSE Class 10-12th exam dates for hard zone areas announced

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2025 11:36 AM IST

JKBOSE has released date sheets for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 final exam (hard zone areas) at jkbose.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced Class 10th, 11th and 12th final exam dates for hard zone areas.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10-12th exam dates for hard zone areas announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)
JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10-12th exam dates for hard zone areas announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The date sheets are available for download at jkbose.nic.in.

The JK board Class 10 final exams in hard zone areas will begin on February 21 and end on March 3, 2025.

On the first exam day, students will appear for the additional/optional subject (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ BhotiPunjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)

The exam will end with the Painting/ Art & Drawing paper.

JKBOSE Class 10th date sheet for hard zone areas

The Class 11 exam will begin on February 22 and end on March 22.

Exams for the Science stream will begin with Geology/ Microbiology/ Bio-technology/ Bio-chemistry papers. Arts students will appear for Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Dogri/Punjabi/Bhoti papers.

There is no exam for the Commerce stream on the first day.

The Science stream exam for Class 11 will end with the Physics paper and Arts students will appear for Home Science (Elective), History and Public Administration papers on the last day.

The Commerce stream exam will end with Business Mathematics and Public Administration papers.

JKBOSE Class 11th date sheet for hard zone areas

JKBOSE Class 12th exam in hard zone areas will start on February 20 and end on March 20.

Exams for Science stream students will begin with Biology (Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics subjects. Arts students will appear for Political Science and Statistics papers on the first day. The Commerce stream exam will start with the Accountancy paper.

The Science stream exam will end with Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics papers and Arts stream exam will end with Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics and Sociology papers. There is no exam for Commerce stream students on the last day.

JKBOSE Class 12th date sheet for hard zone areas

JKBOSE final exam 2025: Instructions for students

  1. The exam centre is specified on the admit card.
  2. Students need to adhere to the instructions given on the back side of the admit card.
  3. Students are not allowed to bring any material (electronic gadgets like mobile phones, headphones, etc.) which can help them indulge in unfair means.
  4. The schedule for external assessment for vocational subjects will be informed separately.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On