JKBOSE Class 10-12th exam dates for hard zone areas announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced Class 10th, 11th and 12th final exam dates for hard zone areas. JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10-12th exam dates for hard zone areas announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The date sheets are available for download at jkbose.nic.in.

The JK board Class 10 final exams in hard zone areas will begin on February 21 and end on March 3, 2025.

On the first exam day, students will appear for the additional/optional subject (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ BhotiPunjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)

The exam will end with the Painting/ Art & Drawing paper.

JKBOSE Class 10th date sheet for hard zone areas

The Class 11 exam will begin on February 22 and end on March 22.

Exams for the Science stream will begin with Geology/ Microbiology/ Bio-technology/ Bio-chemistry papers. Arts students will appear for Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Dogri/Punjabi/Bhoti papers.

There is no exam for the Commerce stream on the first day.

The Science stream exam for Class 11 will end with the Physics paper and Arts students will appear for Home Science (Elective), History and Public Administration papers on the last day.

The Commerce stream exam will end with Business Mathematics and Public Administration papers.

JKBOSE Class 11th date sheet for hard zone areas

JKBOSE Class 12th exam in hard zone areas will start on February 20 and end on March 20.

Exams for Science stream students will begin with Biology (Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics subjects. Arts students will appear for Political Science and Statistics papers on the first day. The Commerce stream exam will start with the Accountancy paper.

The Science stream exam will end with Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics papers and Arts stream exam will end with Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics and Sociology papers. There is no exam for Commerce stream students on the last day.

JKBOSE Class 12th date sheet for hard zone areas

JKBOSE final exam 2025: Instructions for students