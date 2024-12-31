JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 out for soft zone at jkbose.nic.in, check timetable here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) examination for soft zone can download the timetable through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 out for soft zone, check timetable here (ANI)

As per the official datesheet, the Class 11 board examination will begin with February 18 and will end on March 18, 2025.

The examination for Science stream will begin with Chemistry paper and end with Physics paper. Commerce stream examination will begin with Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics papers and end with Home Science (Elective), History and Public Administration. The Home Science stream will begin with vocational subjects and will end with Management of Resources. The Commerce stream will commence with Entrepreneurship/ Economics paper and conclude with Business Mathematics and Public Administration papers.

JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 link available on home page.

A new page will open where candidates will open.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All examinees are advised not to bring any material, including electronic gadgets like mobile phones and headphones, that can help them engage in unfair means in the examination.

The examinees are advised to adhere strictly to the instructions on the back of the admit cards and bring them on all exam days for verification. The examination centre is specified on the admit card.

The date sheet for the practical examination will be issued separately by the respective Joint Secretaries. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.