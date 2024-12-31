Menu Explore
HPBOSE Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th, 12th timetables out at hpbose.org, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 31, 2024 01:20 PM IST

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 have been released. The timetable is available here. 

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE Datesheet 2025. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10th and Class 12th timetables have been released and is available to candidates on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th, 12th timetables out (HT file)
HPBOSE Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th, 12th timetables out (HT file)

As per the datasheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 22, 2025. The examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with Art, Economics, Commerce, and other papers. It will be held in a single shift, from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Class 12 board examination will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 29, 2025. The exam will commence with an Economics paper and conclude with a Dance paper. The Class 12 board examination will be held in a single shift—from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon. For fine arts—painting, Graphic design, Sculpture, and Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)—the examination will be held from 8.45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2025: How to download timetable

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
  • Click on examination tab and a new drop down box will open.
  • Click on datesheet link and a new page will open.
  • Now click on Class 10 or Class 12 timetable link and the PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

Class 10 datesheet

Class 12 datesheet

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
