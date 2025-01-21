NBEMS DNB Counselling 2024: Seat allotment results of final (mop-up) round released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, released the allotment results for the final (mop-up) round of online centralized merit-based counselling for the DNB Post Diploma 2024 on January 20. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the allotment results on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS DNB Counselling 2024: The seat allotment results of final (mop-up) round has been released at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to check is given here.

According to the official notice, after downloading the seat allotment letter, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute in person carrying prescribed documents in original on or before January 27, 2025 before 5 PM and join the DNB Post Diploma course. In case candidates fail to report, they will lose their admission to the allotted seat.

Also read: SSC CGL typing test held on January 18 second shift cancelled, revised date announced

The notice reads, "The candidate who fails to join the institute allotted or fails to produce his/ her original documents for verification by the institute or fails to fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed during the verification of documents, on or before 27-01-2025 (1700 hrs), will lose his/ her admission to the said seat and the course fees paid by the candidate shall also be forfeited."

Also read: JEE Main 2025: Session 1 begins tomorrow, here's a checklist of exam day guidelines that candidates must follow

Furthermore, "the allotment of seat is purely provisional and subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria prescribed and production of prescribed credential in original at the time of joining the institute allotted," stated the official notice.

NBEMS DNB allotment results for final (Mop-up) Round 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can check the allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled "Allotment Result of Final (Mop-up) Round of Online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for DNB Post Diploma - 2024 admission session."

3. On the next page, click on the link given in the PDF to check the allotment results.

4. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

5. Check your roll number and allotted institute.

6. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: CMAT admit card 2025 released, direct link to download from NTA website

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.