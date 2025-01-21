CMAT admit card 2025 released, direct link to download from NTA website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates can download the CMAT admit card using application number and date of birth. CMAT admit card 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT(Official website screenshot)

Direct link

The exam is scheduled for January 25. The test will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm – in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA has asked candidates to preserve a copy of the in good condition for future reference after the examination.

The admit card mentions the paper time, reporting time, exam centre address and other instructions. Candidates must go through the instructions and follow them on the day of examination.

CMAT 2025: Items allowed inside exam hall

A printed copy of the CMAT admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking)

A simple transparent ballpoint pen

Additional photograph to paste on the attendance sheet

Personal transparent water bottle.

ID Proof

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

CMAT 2025 Admit card: How to download

Go to the NTA website for CMAT: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT

Open the admit card download link displayed on the home page

Enter your application number and date of birth

Log in to your account and download the admit card.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, or if there is any error on the admit card, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency at 011-40759000 or by e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in.

About the exam and admission process

CMAT is a national-level exam used for admission to management courses offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions.

After qualifying in the exam, candidates have to apply for admission to the participating institutions separately.

Institutions will announce cut-off marks and the admission criteria after CMAT result.

The selection process may include a Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.