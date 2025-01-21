JEE Main 2025: Session 1 begins tomorrow, here's a checklist of exam day guidelines that candidates must follow

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be holding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 from Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The Paper 1 of the entrance exam will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025, and Paper 2 will be held on January 30, 2025. JEE Main 2025 live updates JEE Main 2025: Session 1 to be conducted from tomorrow, January 22. Check important exam day guidelines.

Candidates who are appearing for examination tomorrow are advised to go through a set of guidelines which they will need to follow on the exam-day.

Also read: JEE Mains revision techniques: How to retain more and revise smart

Given below are some important instructions as prescribed by the NTA:

Candidates should to report at the examination center 2 hours before the commencement of the exam. After entering the exam hall, candidates should take their seats immediately. If candidates do not report on time due to any reason (traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc.), they may miss out on some of the important instructions to be announced in the examination room. Candidates must show, on-demand, the JEE Main admit card downloaded and printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/ hall. As per the NTA, the staff on duty at the exam center is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates who do not possess valid admit cards and authorized Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. Candidates must sit at their allotted seats only. A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the allotted seat, he/she will face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard, said the NTA. During the exam, candidates are required to ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per the opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than candidate opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned. Candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.

Also read: JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

Documents/Items to be carried:

On the examination day, candidates need to some important documents on the day of the exam as in the absence of these documents, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

The documents are as follows:

Printed copy of JEE Main 2025 Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs - School Identity, Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. All these documents must be original, valid, and non-expired. If claiming relaxation under PwD/PwBD category, candidates need to carry a PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam: NTA finds discrepancy in candidates' images, issues notice

It may be mentioned here that the NTA has already released admit cards for the first three days of the exam (January 22-24). The hall tickets for the last three days (January 28-30) will be released next at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the first paper is for Engineering (BE/BTech) and the second paper is for Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) courses.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts for paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, and for Paper 2, the exam will be held in a single shift, that is from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.