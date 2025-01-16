JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam: NTA finds dicrepancy in candidates' images, issues notice

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the window to recify the images uploaded by candidates for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. The window opens on January 16 and will close on January 17, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Session 1 examination can make corrections through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live Updates JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam: NTA finds dicrepancy in candidates' images (Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, the decision to open the window to rectify the images was taken after the Agency found out that the photograph uploaded by few candidates are not as per required specifications.

NEET-UG will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode, decides Centre after detailed deliberations

All such candidates whose photographs are to be changed has been informed about it by message on registered email id and SMS on mobile number. Those candidates need to make the changes as per the specifications set by the Agency which is listed below.

1. Passport size photograph should be between 10 kb to 300 kb.

2. The recent photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background.

3. The photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

4. Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly.

5. Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable.

6. Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected.

7. Application without photographs as per specification given above shall be rejected.

8. The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size colour photographs with white background.

9. Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly.

10. Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly.