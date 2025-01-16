Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET UG 2025 to be conducted in pen and paper mode in single day, single shift: NTA

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2025 07:11 PM IST

The decision comes after detailed deliberations between education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen and paper mode or online mode.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced that NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR-based) on a single day and single shift. The National Medical Commission took the decision to conduct the medical entrance examination in offline mode.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. ( Santosh Kumar/HT file)
The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. ( Santosh Kumar/HT file)

The decision was taken on Thursday, January 16, after detailed deliberations between the education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen-and-paper or online mode.

Ahead of NEET UG 2025 registrations, NTA asks candidates to update their Aadhaar details, check notice

The Agency has released the notice on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, "As decided by National Medical Commission (NMC), it is informed that the NEET UG 2025 shall be conducted in Pen and paper mode (OMR based) in Single day and Singe Shift."

The idea of switching to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy last year.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration date extended again, apply at mcc.nic.in

Since 2019, NTA has been conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG, on behalf of the National Medical Commission. The medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. Of the seats available for the MBBS course, approximately 56,000 are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges. Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also utilise the results of the NEET for admission.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Cut-off percentile reduced, details here

In 2024, more than 24 lakh candidates took the NEET UG examination. The examination was held in May 2024 and the result was announced in July 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET UG.

Official Notice Here

(With inputs from PTI)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On