NEET UG 2025 to be conducted in pen and paper mode in single day, single shift: NTA

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced that NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR-based) on a single day and single shift. The National Medical Commission took the decision to conduct the medical entrance examination in offline mode. The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. ( Santosh Kumar/HT file)

The decision was taken on Thursday, January 16, after detailed deliberations between the education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen-and-paper or online mode.

The Agency has released the notice on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, "As decided by National Medical Commission (NMC), it is informed that the NEET UG 2025 shall be conducted in Pen and paper mode (OMR based) in Single day and Singe Shift."

The idea of switching to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy last year.

Since 2019, NTA has been conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG, on behalf of the National Medical Commission. The medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. Of the seats available for the MBBS course, approximately 56,000 are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges. Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also utilise the results of the NEET for admission.

In 2024, more than 24 lakh candidates took the NEET UG examination. The examination was held in May 2024 and the result was announced in July 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET UG.

(With inputs from PTI)