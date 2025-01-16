MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration date extended again, apply at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration date. The last date to register has been extended till January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Round 3 counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The direct link will remain active till 12 noon. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration date extended again

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling window will close on January 20, 2025 and the choice locking window will open on January 19 at 4 pm and close on January 20, 2025 at 8 am. The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 20 to January 21, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released on January 21, 2025.

All those candidates who have acquired a seat can report to the allotted college or institute from January 22 to January 29, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 30 to January 31, 2025.

Candidates who still have not applied for the Round 3 counselling process can follow the steps to apply online.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to apply for Round 3

All those eligible candidates who want to apply for Round 3 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.