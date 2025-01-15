JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to download Session 1 hall tickets when out

JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1. When released, all candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 can download it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.

The exam for Paper 1 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.