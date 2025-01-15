JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to download Session 1 hall tickets when out
JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1. When released, all candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 can download it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.
The exam for Paper 1 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website.
The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2025 to be available here
JEE Main 2025 websites to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain2025
JEE Main 2025 marking scheme
Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)
JEE Main 2025 to be held in two modes
The JEE (Main) - 2025 is being conducted in the following modes:
a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.
b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Main 2025 to be held in two sessions
The JEE (Main) - 2025 is being conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.
Login details needed to download JEE Main Admit Card 2025
Application Number
Date of Birth
How to download JEE Main Admit Card 2025?
Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check JEE Main 2025 registration dates
About JEE exam
NTA JEE exam city slip out for all exam dates
JEE Mains Session 1 exam to have two papers
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 exam dates
JEE Mains Session 1 to be held at various centres
Where to check JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 when out?
JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 not out yet
JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 have not been released yet.