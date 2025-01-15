Edit Profile
    Live

    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to download Session 1 hall tickets when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2025 to be available here

    Jan 15, 2025 10:47 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 websites to check

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain2025

    Jan 15, 2025 10:44 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 marking scheme

    Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

    Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

    Jan 15, 2025 10:41 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 to be held in two modes

    The JEE (Main) - 2025 is being conducted in the following modes:

    a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

    b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

    c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 to be held in two sessions

    The JEE (Main) - 2025 is being conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:35 AM IST

    Login details needed to download JEE Main Admit Card 2025

    Application Number

    Date of Birth

    Jan 15, 2025 10:32 AM IST

    How to download JEE Main Admit Card 2025?

    Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:29 AM IST

    Check JEE Main 2025 registration dates

    The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:26 AM IST

    About JEE exam

    The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning).

    Jan 15, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    NTA JEE exam city slip out for all exam dates

    Jan 15, 2025 10:19 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 1 exam to have two papers

    The exam for Paper 1 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:16 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 exam dates

    The examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 1 to be held at various centres

    The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

    Jan 15, 2025 10:09 AM IST

    Where to check JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 when out?

    Jan 15, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 not out yet

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 have not been released yet.

