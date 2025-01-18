JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Mains 2025 for Session 1 on its official website. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Live Updates The admit cards for January 22, 23 and 24 has been released on the official website.(HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination 2025 and would like to download the hall ticket, can visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for January 22, 23 and 24 has been released on the official website.

Candidates need to submit their login credentials like application number and password in order to access the admit card.

Session 1 of the JEE Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.

Direct Link to download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

NTA will conduct the exam at various exam centers across the country and 15 cities outside India.

About the exam:

The JEE Main 2025 examination comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Mental Health Support for Students: List of government organisations to consider for students' counselling