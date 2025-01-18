Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 18, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination 2025, can visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Mains 2025 for Session 1 on its official website. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Live Updates

The admit cards for January 22, 23 and 24 has been released on the official website.(HT file)
The admit cards for January 22, 23 and 24 has been released on the official website.(HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination 2025 and would like to download the hall ticket, can visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for January 22, 23 and 24 has been released on the official website.

Candidates need to submit their login credentials like application number and password in order to access the admit card.

Session 1 of the JEE Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.

Direct Link to download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card 

NTA will conduct the exam at various exam centers across the country and 15 cities outside India.

About the exam:

The JEE Main 2025 examination comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Mental Health Support for Students: List of government organisations to consider for students' counselling

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On