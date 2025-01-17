Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: How, where to check NTA JEE Session 1 hall ticket link when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 17, 2025 1:42 PM IST
    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: NTA JEE hall ticket to be out on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: How, where to check hall ticket when out
    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: How, where to check hall ticket when out

    JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 yet. The NTA JEE Session 1 Admit Card when released will be available to candidates who have registered for the examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in....Read More

    NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website. As per the official brochure, the JEE admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the date of examination.

    The Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

    The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

    The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 17, 2025 1:42 PM IST

    JEE Main image correction window closes today

    The NTA will close the window for making corrections in candidates' photographs for the first session of JEE Mains 2025 today, January 17.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 when out?

    Visit the official NTA website for JEE Mains- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Open the session 1 admit card download link

    Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

    Download the admit card.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:36 PM IST

    Login credentials needed to download JEE Main Admit Card 2025

    Candidates need to use the following details to download the JEE Main admit card-

    Application number

    Date of birth

    Jan 17, 2025 1:33 PM IST

    When was registration process over for JEE main session 1?

    The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:30 PM IST

    Know about JEE Main Paper 1 and 2

    The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning).

    Jan 17, 2025 1:27 PM IST

    NTA JEE Sesssion 1 to be held in two sessions

    The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:24 PM IST

    JEE Mains to be held at various centres

    The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:21 PM IST

    Check JEE Main Session 1 exam dates

    The Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:18 PM IST

    When will JEE Main Admit Card 2025 release?

    As per the official brochure, the JEE admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the date of examination.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:15 PM IST

    JEE Main 2025 exam city slip out

    NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:14 PM IST

    Where to check JEE Admit Card 2025 when out?

    The NTA JEE Session 1 Admit Card when released will be available to candidates who have registered for the examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Jan 17, 2025 1:12 PM IST

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 not out yet

    The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 yet.

    News education competitive exams JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: How, where to check NTA JEE Session 1 hall ticket link when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes