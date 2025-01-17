JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: How, where to check NTA JEE Session 1 hall ticket link when out

JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 yet. The NTA JEE Session 1 Admit Card when released will be available to candidates who have registered for the examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in....Read More

NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website. As per the official brochure, the JEE admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the date of examination.

The Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2.The Agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.