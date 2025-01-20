JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 News Live: How to check January 28-30 admit cards when out
JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency will release admit cards for JEE Main January 28-30 admit cards on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets using application number and date of birth. The agency has already released the admit card or hall ticket for the first three exam days. ...Read More
The session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for paper I and on January 30, 2025 for paper 2.
The first paper is for Engineering (BE/BTech) and the second paper is for Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) courses.
The exam will be held in two shifts for paper 1 (from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm) for paper 1 and in a single shift (3 pm to 6:30 pm) for paper 2.
How to download JEE Main admit card when released
- Visit the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the admit card download link given on the home page.
- Login using your application number and date of birth.
- Check and download the admit card.
Follow updates on JEE Main admit card below.
Login details required to download the admit card
Login details required to download the JEE Main admit card are application number and date of birth of the candidate.
Official website for JEE Mains 2025 admit card
The official website for downloading the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) admit card is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Admit card released for first three days
NTA has released the JEE Mains session 1 admit card for the first three exam days only (January 22, 23, and 24). Admit cards for the last three days (January 28, 29, and 30) have not been released.