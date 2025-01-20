JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 News Live: How to check January 28-30 admit cards when out

JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency will release admit cards for JEE Main January 28-30 admit cards on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets using application number and date of birth. The agency has already released the admit card or hall ticket for the first three exam days. ...Read More

The session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for paper I and on January 30, 2025 for paper 2.

The first paper is for Engineering (BE/BTech) and the second paper is for Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) courses.

The exam will be held in two shifts for paper 1 (from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm) for paper 1 and in a single shift (3 pm to 6:30 pm) for paper 2.

How to download JEE Main admit card when released

Visit the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the admit card download link given on the home page. Login using your application number and date of birth. Check and download the admit card.

