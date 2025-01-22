UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification for 979 vacancies released, know about application process, eligibility, exam plan

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the official notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2025 on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the coveted examination can now submit their applications on official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Registrations for civil services (preliminary) exams 2025 has begun. Check details on eligibility, application process, plan of examination and more here.

The deadline for application submission is February 11, 2025.

With the notification now released, candidates may want to know about various details about the exam - from vacancy details, eligibility to application process. In this article, we will look at some such important details as mentioned in the notification.

VACANCY DETAILS

This year, the commission will hold the recruitment examinations for approximately 979 vacancies to fill various posts in central government departments including Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and more.

Of the 979 vacancies, 38 vacancies have been reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category - 12 Vacancies for candidates with blindness and low vision, 7 vacancies for candidates who are deaf or have hearing ailments, 10 vacancies for candidates with locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, and 9 Vacancies for candidates with multiple disabilities.

As per the UPSC, the final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities.

Additionally, reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the Economically Weaker Sections, as per the commission.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

In order to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025, candidates need to ensure they meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nationality

To apply for the post of For the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a candidate must be a citizen of India.

2. For other services, a candidate must be either of the following:

(a) A citizen of India, or

(b) A subject of Nepal, or

(c) A subject of Bhutan, or

(d) A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Candidates need to possess a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

AGE LIMIT

As per the UPSC, a candidate must be at least 21 years and below 32 years as on the August 1, 2025 to be eligible to apply for the Civil Services (Prelims) Exams 2025.

In other words, the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993 and not later than August 1, 2004.

However, there is relaxation in the upper age-limit for reserved categories. These includes the following:

SC/ST category: Up to 5 years OBC category: Up to 3 years Defense personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area: Up to 3 years Ex-servicemen: Up to 5 years

PLAN OF EXAM IN BRIEF

The UPSC CSE 2025 notification states that the Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages which are as follows:

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which will be of objective-type for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various central government services and posts.

POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND ABOUT APPLICATION PROCESS:

Prospective candidates are required to apply online for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 through the official website at upsconline.gov.in, states the commission.

The following points are to be kept in mind while applying for the post:

Candidates must mandatorily register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the UPSC website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR Profile has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If a candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination. In case candidates wish to make corrections to the online application form after submission, they can do so from February 12 to February 18, 2025. Candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications once submitted. Candidate should have details of one government-issued photo ID card which include Aadhaar Card/Voter Card (EPIC)/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/any other similar document. The details of the photo ID card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. Additionally, the photo ID card will be used for all future reference and candidates are advised to carry it while appearing for the examination or personality test.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in.

2. Click on the New Registration tab on the home page to register in the OTR platform. If already registered, log in straightaway.

3. Enter your credentials to register in the OTR platform.

4. Enter the required details to log in and submit.

5. Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of UPSC.